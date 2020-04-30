UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 284 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 284 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday reported 284 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 4,024, while two deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 26.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 66 patients were in intensive care, 30 of them are in critical condition, adding that those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,459 patients.

