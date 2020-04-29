Kuwait announces 300 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Wednesday reported 300 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 3,740, while one death was reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 24.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 66 patients were in intensive care, 28 of them are in critical condition, adding that those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,327 patients.