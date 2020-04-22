Kuwait Announces 31 COVID-19 Recoveries
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of 31 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recovery figures to 443.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.