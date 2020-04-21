Kuwait announces 45 coronavirus recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday the recovery of 45 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 412.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.