Kuwait announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Kuwait on Wednesday reported 485 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 6,289, while two deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 42.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 48 patients were in intensive care, 40 of them are in critical condition, adding that those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 4,028 patients.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 187 patients as the total is brought to 2,912 recoveries.