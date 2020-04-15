UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 50 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Kuwait announces 50 new coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday 50 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 1,405, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported on Wednesday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that deaths still stand at three, adding that 31 patients were in intensive care, 15 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,196 patients, said the spokesperson.

