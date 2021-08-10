UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Announces 519 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 519 new COVID-19 cases and three related death in the past 24 hours, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 403,868, and deaths to 2,372.

The ministry added that 834 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 393,184.

