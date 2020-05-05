UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 526 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Kuwait announces 526 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 526 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 5,804.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 90 patients were in intensive care, 31 of them are in critical condition, adding that those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 3,732 patients.

