Kuwait Announces 527 New Coronavirus Infections, 5 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Kuwait announces 527 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 527 new infections with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 36,958, Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, reported.

In the daily news conference, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the total count of the deaths as a result of the virus climbed to 303 with the addition of five new fatalities, recorded in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 675 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 28,206.

