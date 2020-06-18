Kuwait announces 541 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday announced 541 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 38,074, while two more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 308.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that the new cases were of people who were in close contact to patients suffering from infection with the virus.