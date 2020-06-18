UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 541 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 541 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday announced 541 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 38,074, while two more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 308.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that the new cases were of people who were in close contact to patients suffering from infection with the virus.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

31 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

36 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

1 hour ago

EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.