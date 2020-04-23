Kuwait Announces 55 COVID-19 Recoveries, Tally At 498
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Thursday the recovery of 55 cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recovery figures to 498.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.