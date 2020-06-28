UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 551 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday announced 551 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 44,942.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that four additional fatalities due to the viral illness were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 348.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

