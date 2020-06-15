UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 551 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 551 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 36,431, while two more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 298.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that the health authorities conducted 2,775 swabs in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 337,387.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 772 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 27,531.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs reports 95% increase in business reg ..

36 minutes ago

Corona losses beyond projections: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

40 minutes ago

Old enmity claims life of youth in Swabi

1 minute ago

Three Kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.