Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 551 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 36,431, while two more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 298.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that the health authorities conducted 2,775 swabs in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 337,387.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 772 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 27,531.