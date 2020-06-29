UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 582 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kuwait announces 582 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 582 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 45,524.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that two additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 350.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 819 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 36,313.

