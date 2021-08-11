UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Announces 595 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kuwait announces 595 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 595 new COVID-19 cases and three related death in the past 24 hours, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 404,463, and deaths to 2,375.

The ministry added that 773 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 393,957.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

11 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

10 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.