Kuwait announces 595 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Kuwait announced 595 new COVID-19 cases and three related death in the past 24 hours, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 404,463, and deaths to 2,375.

The ministry added that 773 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 393,957.