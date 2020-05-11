Kuwait announces 598 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Kuwait on Monday reported 598 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 9,286, while seven deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 65.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 131 patients were in intensive care.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of patients 178, bringing the total to 2,907 recoveries.