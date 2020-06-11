Kuwait announces 609 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday reported 609 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 34,432, while four more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 279.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 2,771 noting that the whole figure of the examinations reached 327,144.