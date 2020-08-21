UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 622 Recoveries From COVID-19, Tally At 71,264

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) Some 622 people recovered from the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 71,264, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The ministry added, in a statement to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, that the new number was based on clinical tests, which proved that the patients were now virus-free.

