Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tally at 71,264

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) Some 622 people recovered from the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 71,264, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The ministry added, in a statement to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, that the new number was based on clinical tests, which proved that the patients were now virus-free.