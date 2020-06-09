Kuwait announces 630 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 630 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases and four more deaths, raising the total of infections to 33,140, and fatalities to 273.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 3,218 swabs were conducted in past 24 hours, raising whole count of such tests to 321,502 since outbreak of the disease.