UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 630 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 630 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 630 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases and four more deaths, raising the total of infections to 33,140, and fatalities to 273.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 3,218 swabs were conducted in past 24 hours, raising whole count of such tests to 321,502 since outbreak of the disease.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

6 minutes ago

Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa speaks up about their ..

25 minutes ago

UAE to launch largest Arab programme to train Futs ..

36 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japan&#039;s Defence Minister discuss ..

51 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

58 minutes ago

Lukashenko Warns That Some Groups May Launch Riots ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.