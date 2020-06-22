UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 641 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 641 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 40,291, while four more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 330.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 3,216 swab tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, raising whole count to 357,594.

