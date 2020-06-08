Kuwait announces 662 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Monday reported 662 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 32,510, while five more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 269.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 2,999 swabs were conducted in past 24 hours, raising whole count of such tests to 318,284.