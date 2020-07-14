UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 666 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Tue 14th July 2020

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday announced 666 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 56,174.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that three additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 396.

The health authorities conducted 3,721 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 441,143, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 805 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 46,161.

