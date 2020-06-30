UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces 671 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday announced 671 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 46,195.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that four additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 354.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in a statement to KUNA that currently, there were 139 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units and count of the confirmed cases that remained under medical treatment amounted to 8,811.

The health authorities conducted 4,045 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 386,887, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

