Kuwait announces 683 new COVID-19 infections

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Wednesday announced 683 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections among various nationalities bringing the total to 33,823. It has also recorded two more fatalities and the total number of deaths has now reached 275.

Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, has quoted Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 345 patients were recovered and discharged during the past 24 hours, bringing to 23,288 the total of such recoveries in the country.