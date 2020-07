(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Kuwait said on Wednesday that 685 more coronavirus, COVID-19, patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall count of recoveries from the virus to 37,715 so far, the Ministry of Health said in a statement to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.