Kuwait announces 688 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Saturday announced 688 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total of infections to 44,391.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that three additional fatalities due to the viral illness were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 344.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced, earlier today, that 617 persons recovered from the infection with the coronavirus in past 24 hours, with the overall count of the recuperated amounting to 34,586.