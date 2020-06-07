Kuwait announces 717 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday announced 717 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 31,848, while 10 more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 264.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 3,661 swab tests were conducted in past 24 hours with the total figure of these examinations reaching 315,285.