Kuwait announces 73 new COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 73 individuals from the coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 1,776.

"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr. Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.

Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.