Kuwait Announces 73 New COVID-19 Recoveries
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 73 individuals from the coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 1,776.
"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr. Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.
Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.