Kuwait Announces 742 New COVID-19 Cases

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Kuwait announces 742 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday announced 742 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 41,033.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that four additional fatalities due to the viral illness were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 334.

