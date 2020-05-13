Kuwait announces 751 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 751 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 11,028, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

In the daily press briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that seven people died from the virus, bringing the fatalities' toll up to 82. He added that 169 patients were in intensive care, 77 of them are in critical condition.