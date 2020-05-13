UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 751 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Kuwait announces 751 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 751 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 11,028, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

In the daily press briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that seven people died from the virus, bringing the fatalities' toll up to 82. He added that 169 patients were in intensive care, 77 of them are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Kuwait Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

127 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

11 minutes ago

Russia records more than 10,000 new virus cases

11 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 minutes ago

150 transit vehicles per day to cross Torkham bord ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan urges parliamentarians t ..

12 minutes ago

18 outlaws held, vehicle and valuables recovered

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.