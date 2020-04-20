Kuwait announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Monday reported 80 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 1,995, while two deaths were reported as well, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to nine.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 39 patients were in intensive care, 26 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,619 patients, said the spokesperson.