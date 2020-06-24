Kuwait announces 846 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Wednesday announced 846 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total of infections to 41,879.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that three additional fatalities due to the viral illness were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 337.