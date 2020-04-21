UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 85 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Kuwait announces 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 85 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 2,080, while two deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 11.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 46 patients were in intensive care, 20 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,657 patients, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Letters sent to commissioners to ensure sale of ed ..

3 minutes ago

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

3 minutes ago

It's difficult to live without playing cricket: Ba ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates announces limited passenger flights to mo ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petition pe ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket Australia warns of 'hundreds of millions' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.