Kuwait announces 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 85 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 2,080, while two deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 11.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 46 patients were in intensive care, 20 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 1,657 patients, said the spokesperson.