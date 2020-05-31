Kuwait announces 851 new coronavirus infections, 7 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Kuwait announced on 851 new COVID-19 infections included 297 Kuwaitis, 165 Indians, 86 Bangladeshis, 129 Egyptians and the rest of other nationalities, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported on Sunday In a press conference, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that there are 200 patients receiving medical care at intensive care wards. Meanwhile, the health authorities conducted 3,349 swabs, in past 24 hours, raising whole count of such tests to 293,362, Dr. Al-Sanad added.