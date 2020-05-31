UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 851 New Coronavirus Infections, 7 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Kuwait announces 851 new coronavirus infections, 7 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Kuwait announced on 851 new COVID-19 infections included 297 Kuwaitis, 165 Indians, 86 Bangladeshis, 129 Egyptians and the rest of other nationalities, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported on Sunday In a press conference, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that there are 200 patients receiving medical care at intensive care wards. Meanwhile, the health authorities conducted 3,349 swabs, in past 24 hours, raising whole count of such tests to 293,362, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 minutes ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

48 minutes ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

4 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

5 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.