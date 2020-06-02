Kuwait announces 887 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 887 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 28,649, while six more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 226.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 3,325 swab tests were conducted in past 24 hours with the total figure of these examinations reaching 300,351.