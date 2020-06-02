UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 887 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Kuwait announces 887 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 887 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 28,649, while six more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 226.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 3,325 swab tests were conducted in past 24 hours with the total figure of these examinations reaching 300,351.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh Bank launches its new website

4 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kas ..

9 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 69,567.359 mln for water projects ..

6 minutes ago

Rupee loses 81 paisas against dollar in interbank

7 minutes ago

Petroleum crisis is likely to be worst in July, Pe ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks Sheikh Mansoor for his ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.