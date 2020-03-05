Kuwait announces first COVID-19 recovery case

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced the recovery of a coronavirus patient on Thursday.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported the country's Minister of Health, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that tests were carried out on the 34-year-old patient, and the results showed the he was free from COVID-19.

The Health Minister noted that the patient will be discharged from the hospital on Friday following further pending medical tests and check-ups.