Kuwait Announces First COVID-19 Recovery Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Kuwait announces first COVID-19 recovery case

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced the recovery of a coronavirus patient on Thursday.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported the country's Minister of Health, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that tests were carried out on the 34-year-old patient, and the results showed the he was free from COVID-19.

The Health Minister noted that the patient will be discharged from the hospital on Friday following further pending medical tests and check-ups.

