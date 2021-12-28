UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Announces Formation Of New Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:15 PM

Kuwait announces formation of new government

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait approved in an Amiri order on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet comprising 15 ministers led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister would be tasked with informing the National Assembly of the order effective on the date of issue, the Kuwait news Agency said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Kuwait Cabinet

Recent Stories

Omicron Strain Dominating in Netherlands - Health ..

Omicron Strain Dominating in Netherlands - Health Ministry

29 minutes ago
 Bizenjo approves withdrawal of FIR against arreste ..

Bizenjo approves withdrawal of FIR against arrested doctors

30 minutes ago
 Qadri set up directorate to facilitate religious p ..

Qadri set up directorate to facilitate religious pilgrimage

31 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7 bn more in 2022 ..

Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7 bn more in 2022

31 minutes ago
 New York City Schools to Test Each Student for Cor ..

New York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases - ..

31 minutes ago
 'Massive blow' as sports count cost of more Covid ..

'Massive blow' as sports count cost of more Covid restrictions

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.