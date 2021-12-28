Kuwait announces formation of new government

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait approved in an Amiri order on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet comprising 15 ministers led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister would be tasked with informing the National Assembly of the order effective on the date of issue, the Kuwait news Agency said.