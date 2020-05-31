Kuwait announces more than 1200 COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 1,230 individuals from the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,386 so far.

"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr.

Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.

Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days.