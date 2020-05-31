Kuwait Announces More Than 1200 COVID-19 Recoveries
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 1,230 individuals from the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,386 so far.
"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr.
Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.
Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days.