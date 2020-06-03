Kuwait announces more than 1400 COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of 1,469 individuals from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,750 so far.

"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr.

Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.

Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered will be transferred to rehabilitation ward of the hospital specialised for hosting coronavirus cases, pending their discharge in two days.