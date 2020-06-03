Kuwait Announces More Than 1400 COVID-19 Recoveries
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of 1,469 individuals from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,750 so far.
"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr.
Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.
Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered will be transferred to rehabilitation ward of the hospital specialised for hosting coronavirus cases, pending their discharge in two days.