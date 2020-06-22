Kuwait announces more than 500 COVID-19 recoveries, tally at 31,770

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Monday the recovery of 530 individuals from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31,770 so far.

Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a statement of the Health Ministry as saying that the recoveries number was based on medical tests, which proved that the patients were now virus-free.