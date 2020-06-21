UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces More Than 500 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:15 PM

Kuwait announces more than 500 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday announced 505 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 39,650, while seven more deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities up to 326.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that 2,742 swab tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

