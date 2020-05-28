Kuwait announces more than 700 COVID-19 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Kuwait announced on Thursday the recovery of 752 individuals from the coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,698 so far.

"Fresh lab tests proved that those persons have recovered," Minister of Health Dr.

Basel Al-Sabah told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, today.

Dr. Al-Sabah added that the recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.