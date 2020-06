(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday the recovery of 923 individuals from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,205 so far.

Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a statement of the Health Ministry as saying that the recoveries will be discharged from hospital within the next few days.