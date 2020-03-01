UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces New Coronavirus Case, Taking Total To 46

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry has announced a new case of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 46, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

During a daily briefing on the virus, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry Dr.

Buthaina Al Mudhaf said that the patient recently returned from Iran.

She added that all those affected are Kuwaiti nationals and are in a stable condition and recovering.

