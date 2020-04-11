Kuwait announces recovery of 10 coronavirus patients

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) Kuwait's Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Saturday announced the recovery of 10 patients from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 133.

Speaking to KUNA, the minister said lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the patients, six Kuwaitis and four residents.

The already treated case will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital, the minister added.