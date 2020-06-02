UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces Recovery Of 1,382 Coronavirus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:45 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Kuwait registered on Tuesday the recovery of 1,382 coronavirus patients, taking the country's overall count of recoveries up to 14,281, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, lab analyses and tests showed that the patients were already cured of the virus. They would be shifted to recuperation wards before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days.

