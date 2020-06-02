Kuwait announces recovery of 1,382 coronavirus patients

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Kuwait registered on Tuesday the recovery of 1,382 coronavirus patients, taking the country's overall count of recoveries up to 14,281, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, lab analyses and tests showed that the patients were already cured of the virus. They would be shifted to recuperation wards before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days.