Kuwait Announces Recovery Of 26 COVID-19 Patients

Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait announces recovery of 26 COVID-19 patients

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday the recovery of 26 patients from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bring the country's total recoveries to 176.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the treated people have tested negative and they will be moved to a rehabilitation ward for two days before being discharged from hospital.

