Kuwait Announces Recovery Of Another Five COVID-19 Patients, Count At 72

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait announces recovery of another five COVID-19 patients, count at 72

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Monday announced the recovery of five additional people from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 72.

The recovered individuals were five women - three Kuwaitis, and two residents - the minister told KUNA.

Following analyses of lab tests, results showed the patients had recovered from COVID-19, he added, noting that they will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before discharging them from hospital within a couple of days.

