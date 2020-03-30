Kuwait announces recovery of another five COVID-19 patients, count at 72

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Monday announced the recovery of five additional people from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 72.

The recovered individuals were five women - three Kuwaitis, and two residents - the minister told KUNA.

Following analyses of lab tests, results showed the patients had recovered from COVID-19, he added, noting that they will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before discharging them from hospital within a couple of days.