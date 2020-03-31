UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces Recovery Of One COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday announced the recovery of one person (an 82-year-old woman) from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 raising the country's total recoveries to 73.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted Minister of Health Sheikh Dr.

Basel Al-Sabah as sating that necessary lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the senior citizen.

The already treated patient will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days' time, the minister added.

