Kuwait Announces Recovery Of One COVID-19 Case
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday announced the recovery of one person (an 82-year-old woman) from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 raising the country's total recoveries to 73.
The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted Minister of Health Sheikh Dr.
Basel Al-Sabah as sating that necessary lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the senior citizen.
The already treated patient will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days' time, the minister added.
[Image Credit: Kuwait Times]