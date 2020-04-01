UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces Recovery Of Seven COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait announces recovery of seven COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Wednesday announced the recovery of seven people from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 80, said Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

Speaking to KUNA, the minister said the new recoveries include five Kuwaiti citizens and two residents, adding that necessary lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the seven patients.

The already treated cases will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days' time, the minister added.

